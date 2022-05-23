Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 71.61% and a negative return on equity of 498.54%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Shares of SIEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,882. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $80.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sientra by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Sientra by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,837,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 81,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

