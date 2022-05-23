Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $14.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.