Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCAGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $14.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.