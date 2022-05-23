Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will report $14.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $13.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.86 million to $46.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.42 million, with estimates ranging from $82.87 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 404,740 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yatra Online by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

