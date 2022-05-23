Analysts Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.14.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $136.89 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.12.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

