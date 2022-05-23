Analysts Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

