Analysts Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.82. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

