Analysts Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

