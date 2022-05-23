Analysts Issue Forecasts for Clariant AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Clariant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, AlphaValue cut Clariant to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Clariant stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Clariant has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

