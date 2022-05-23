Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gear Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gear Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

GXE opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$391.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

In other news, Director Don Gray bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,171,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,132,612. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien acquired 38,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,620.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

