Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gear Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gear Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
In other news, Director Don Gray bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,171,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,132,612. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien acquired 38,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,620.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.
Gear Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
