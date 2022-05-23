Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rubellite Energy Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:RBY)

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rubellite Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Rubellite Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rubellite Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.42.

TSE:RBY opened at C$4.12 on Monday. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.46 million and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

