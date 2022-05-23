Analysts Offer Predictions for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year.

HKMPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($36.98) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.35) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,677.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $20.82 on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

