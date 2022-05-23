Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

MARA stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,738,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,975,000 after purchasing an additional 141,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

