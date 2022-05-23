Analysts Offer Predictions for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLRX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 268,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
