Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ameresco (AMRC)

Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $52.00 to $44.00.

5/3/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $62.00.

5/3/2022 – Ameresco had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $76.00.

4/21/2022 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00.

4/11/2022 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

4/5/2022 – Ameresco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ameresco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Ameresco was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

NYSE AMRC opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Company insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

