Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sotera Health (SHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sotera Health (NYSE: SHC):
- 5/20/2022 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “
- 5/19/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “
- 5/10/2022 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “
- 5/4/2022 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “
- 4/5/2022 – Sotera Health is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Sotera Health stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.11. 7,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,121. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotera Health (SHC)
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.