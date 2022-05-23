Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sotera Health (SHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sotera Health (NYSE: SHC):

5/20/2022 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

5/19/2022 – Sotera Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

5/10/2022 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

5/4/2022 – Sotera Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

4/5/2022 – Sotera Health is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.11. 7,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,121. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

