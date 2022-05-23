Analysts Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:MITT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $190.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 52.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

