Analysts Set Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target at $26.15

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.15.

GASNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($23.65) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($30.21) to €29.60 ($30.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

GASNY stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

