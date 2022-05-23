Analysts Set Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target at $26.15

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.15.
GASNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($23.65) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($30.21) to €29.60 ($30.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
GASNY stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.
About Naturgy Energy Group (Get Rating)
Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.