Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/27/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/19/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – ESSA Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/26/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $167.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

