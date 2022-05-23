Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ero Copper (ERO)

Ero Copper (TSE: ERO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$28.50 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Ero Copper was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00.

4/8/2022 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$21.50.

TSE ERO opened at C$15.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$13.12 and a 12-month high of C$29.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$170.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.1985604 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

