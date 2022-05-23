Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Warby Parker (WRBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY):

5/19/2022 – Warby Parker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/17/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Warby Parker was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

5/17/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $23.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Warby Parker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $29.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Warby Parker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

5/3/2022 – Warby Parker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/22/2022 – Warby Parker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/15/2022 – Warby Parker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

4/5/2022 – Warby Parker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

3/30/2022 – Warby Parker is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Warby Parker was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

WRBY traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,418. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

