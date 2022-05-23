Analyzing Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -5.51% -45.52% -5.56% Spirit Airlines -14.85% -16.82% -4.12%

This table compares Frontier Group and Spirit Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion 0.97 -$102.00 million ($0.62) -14.84 Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.64 -$472.57 million ($5.18) -3.67

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Airlines. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 85.8% of Frontier Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Frontier Group and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 118.22%. Given Frontier Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Summary

Frontier Group beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

