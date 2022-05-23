Analyzing GXO Logistics (GXO) & Its Rivals

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GXO Logistics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GXO Logistics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GXO Logistics
|0
|4
|11
|0
|2.73
|GXO Logistics Competitors
|199
|1027
|1724
|44
|2.54
Profitability
This table compares GXO Logistics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GXO Logistics
|2.15%
|9.11%
|3.19%
|GXO Logistics Competitors
|-2,284.15%
|-105.28%
|-6.96%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GXO Logistics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GXO Logistics
|$7.94 billion
|$153.00 million
|34.70
|GXO Logistics Competitors
|$3.48 billion
|$133.10 million
|18.46
GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. GXO Logistics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
91.3% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
GXO Logistics beats its competitors on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
