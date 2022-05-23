Analyzing NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NerdWallet alerts:

This table compares NerdWallet and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million 1.83 N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital $150.46 million 6.90 -$36.17 million ($1.34) -7.29

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital -68.64% 19.68% 12.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NerdWallet and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88 Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00

NerdWallet currently has a consensus price target of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 140.86%. Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $53.60, suggesting a potential upside of 448.62%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than NerdWallet.

About NerdWallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.