Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANDE. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

ANDE traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.60. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 357,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,102,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 254,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

