Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $7.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.70 and the highest is $8.00. Anthem reported earnings of $7.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $32.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.50 to $32.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $505,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 23.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 151.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $12.93 on Friday, reaching $492.85. 1,365,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,061. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.31 and a 200 day moving average of $461.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

