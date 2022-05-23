Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.09 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.43.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. Appian has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 826,428 shares of company stock valued at $40,549,885 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

