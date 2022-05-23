Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.22. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,389. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 131.10% and a negative net margin of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

