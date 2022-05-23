Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.62.

AMAT stock opened at $106.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.