Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $106.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

