Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.34–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$59.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.46 million.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

