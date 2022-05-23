Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.45). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.41. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.