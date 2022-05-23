Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) to post sales of $5.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $33.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $41.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.37 million, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $31.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 121.30% and a negative net margin of 352.49%. The business had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 2,034,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 1,867,490 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% in the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 1,373,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 847,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $362.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.66.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

