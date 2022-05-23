ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ARC Resources in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.02.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.73.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$17.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$19.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.