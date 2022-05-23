ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.73.

ARX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of ARX opened at C$17.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.49. The firm has a market cap of C$12.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.