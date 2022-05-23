Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.42 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $665,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 260,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 108,366 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

