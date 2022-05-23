Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE ARCH opened at $163.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 63.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.19%.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Arch Resources by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

