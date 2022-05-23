Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Rating Increased to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

ARNGF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ARNGF opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

