Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Rating Increased to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$1.32 target price on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

TSE AR traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1.45. 2,772,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,376. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.49. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$129.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

