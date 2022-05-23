Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $5.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, Director William Beargie acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $252,862.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,918 shares of company stock valued at $610,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

