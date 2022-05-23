Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Barclays

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €4.50 ($4.69) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.30 ($6.56) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, May 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($8.75) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.50) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.21) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.67 ($6.95).

AT1 stock opened at €4.67 ($4.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.34. Aroundtown has a one year low of €4.43 ($4.61) and a one year high of €7.16 ($7.46). The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

