Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.79.

AJG opened at $155.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

