Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Piper Sandler

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.59.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $101,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

