Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Asana has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

