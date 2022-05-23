Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.44 Million

Brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) to report $330.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.12 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $193.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.