Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.44 Million

Brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) to report $330.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.12 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $193.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHT. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

