ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ (ASLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,760. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

