Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

Shares of ASUR opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

