Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.13 on Monday. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

