Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.58.

ASUR stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

