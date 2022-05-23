Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Asure Software stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.97. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

