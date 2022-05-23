Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 462.02% from the company’s previous close.

ATRA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $481.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,013,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 742,430 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 276,567 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

